SVM golf roundup: Dixon, Sterling boys notch wins

Boys golf
The Dixon Dukes totaled a 177 team score to edge Freeport (180) and Rochelle (193) in a Tuesday triangular at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport.
Alex Harrison paced the Dukes with a 40, Mason Weigle and Steven Kitzman tallied 45s, and Max Kitzman fired a 47. Ben Oros (50) and Jayce Kastner (51) also competed for Dixon.
Rochelle’s Ian Metzger was the medalist with a 36.
Sterling 159, Alleman 236: The Golden Warriors rolled to a Western Big 6 win at Emerald Hills Golf Course.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard was the medalist with a 35. Bryce Hartman shot a 40, and Nick Capp and Troy Lawrence fired 42s to round out the team score. Cale Cushman (43) and Eli Penne (55) also competed for the Golden Warriors.
Fulton 164, Forreston 169: The Steamers edged the Cardinals in an NUIC dual meet at Sunset Golf Course.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown was the medalist with a 35, Kendall Erdmann and Darin Greenfield tallied 43s, and Heath Schubert chipped in a 48. Kaden Ganz (53) and Daylen Rahn (54) also competed for the Cardinals.
Owen Van Zniden led Fulton with a 38, Jacob Voss fired a 40, Brady Read shot a 41, and Chase Dykstra and Zach Winkel each chipped in 45s. Dawson Price added a 47 for the Steamers.
Galena 190, West Carroll 233: The Thunder dropped an NUIC matchup to the Pirates at Sandburr Run Golf Course in Thomson.
Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 47, while Wilson Bressler totaled a 51, Max Knuth carded a 56 and Noah Johnson added a 79. Brody Leitzman (82) also competed for the Thunder.
Galena’s Connor Glasgow was the medalist with a 39.
Girls golf
Rock Island 216, Erie-Prophetstown 230: The Panthers fell to the Rocks at Lake Erie Country Club.
Michelle Naftzger shot a 52, Lillian McWilliams fired a 56, Isabella Johnston tallied a 60 and Hannah Huisman added a 62 for Erie-Prophetstown. Jaelin Hawkins (71) and Sarah Huizenga (74) also competed for the Panthers.
Rock Island’s Jozie Kerr was the medalist with a 43.
Galena 216, West Carroll 262: The Thunder fell to the Pirates in an NUIC dual meet at Sandburr Run Golf Course.
West Carroll’s Karissa Andrews fired a 55, while Corinne Krontz and Caitlin Nolte tallied 61s, and Riley Runions chipped in an 85.
Galena’s Ava Hillard and Ava Hahn shot 52s as the medalists.