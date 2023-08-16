Morrison council debates intersection’s safety

MORRISON – They’re not ready to take a vote quite yet, but Morrison City Council members Monday night debated whether it’s a good idea to remove stoplights and possibly change traffic flow at U.S. 30 and Genesee Street.

Morrison City Administrator Brian Melton described the intersection, which has been under discussion for several years, as unsafe for northbound and southbound motorists as they cross Genesee Street over U.S. 30, or when they turn from Genesee onto U.S. 30. He also said the traffic lights are obsolete and expensive to maintain.

But if the stoplight is removed, Mayor Scott Vandermyde said, the Illinois Department of Transportation will not allow motorists to turn from Genesee onto the highway, or cross U.S. 30, because of poor line of sight.

That will leave two choices, he said. One option would be to make the 200 block of Genesee a southbound one-way street from U.S. 30 to Main Street and make the 300 block of Genesee a northbound one-way street from U.S. 30 to Knox Street; that would prevent motorists from turning east or west onto 30 or crossing the intersection.

Another option is to close the 200 block of North Genesee to traffic and make the 300 block a northbound one-way street.

“That achieves the objective of IDOT allowing us to remove the traffic light,” Vandermyde said.

Melton said the latest discussion about the intersection surfaced in July and closing the 200 block to traffic would allow that stretch of street to be used for something different for the downtown area.

But City Councilman Josh West said the city already has received five pages of names from petitioners who are against the street closure. He also was concerned about businesses in that area, the loss of parking spaces and how the change would affect school buses that travel Genesee Street north to Northside Elementary School.

“To me, we got five pages of signatures against this project – that is direct democracy in action,” West said. “I hear a lot of people say take the lights out. I mean this is an important thing for our residents. They’ve spoken so I’m glad we’re deliberating this because we don’t get a lot of subjects around here where we get five pages of signatures saying don’t do this.”

He also wanted to get input from the Morrison School District before proceeding.

Vandermyde stressed to the council and the dozen people in the audience that the council is not ready to take a vote on the issue, but if it does, he will make sure the public is informed prior to any vote taking place.