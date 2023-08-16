Clinton Symphony Orchestra kicks off 70th season

CLINTON – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 70 years as a live music institution this year.

The orchestra, with musicians, ticket holders, and financial supporters from a wide area in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, will open the concert season in Clinton on Sept. 23. Conductor and Music Director Brian Dollinger has invited two long-time friends of the orchestra as guest soloists.

For the opening concert, Peoria Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Marcia Henry Liebenow will be the featured violin soloist, playing a concerto by Max Bruch. In April, cellist Anthony Arnone, a faculty member at University of Iowa, will solo with the orchestra with a concerto by Edward Elgar.

Along the way will be an all-orchestra concert in Sterling featuring Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings”, Schubert’s well-known “Unfinished Symphony”, and the overture to Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute”. A bus for concert-goers will load in Clinton and pick up passengers in Fulton and Morrison in partnership with Community State Bank. Bus reservations can be made by calling 563-219-8084.

The orchestra’s popular Holiday Concert and a concert of chamber music will be performed in Clinton, and a special family concert in Morrison will feature a Young Artist chosen from area high school musicians. This is Dollinger’s 16th season with the orchestra.

During August and early September, the Symphony’s board of directors is soliciting support for the Annual Fund, offering season tickets, and advertising space in the printed concert programs. Information is available from board members, on the Symphony’s web page at www.clintonsymphony.org or from Executive Director Robert Whipple at execdirector@clintonsymphony.org. The orchestra’s mailing address is Box 116, Clinton IA 52732.

The board of directors is led by Stuart Lind, with Lynn McGraw as vice chairwoman, Karl Wolf as secretary, and Rick Sweet as treasurer. Additional members are Jean Buikema, Nancy Burgess, Joan Current, Nancy Malli, Greg Marston, Catherine Martin, Mary B. Paul, and Melinda Putman.