Aug. 17 is National Nonprofit Day

DIXON – National Nonprofit Day is commemorated on Aug. 17 each year to recognize nonprofit organizations’ ongoing efforts to serve the local community.

Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to individuals who otherwise would not be able to receive services, and offer a wide array of services to their communities. In 2022, Americans donated almost $500 billion to a variety of charity organizations. According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, there are 1.5 million registered organizations in the U.S. These organizations offer services tailored to their local communities, such as behavioral healthcare, medical care, food banks, affordable housing, legal counsel, and education.

The nonprofit sector is a significant contributor to the national economy, employing a wide variety of professionals that span many job and career types. Following the recession in 2012, the nonprofit sector contributed up to $887.3 billion, amounting to 5.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Sinnissippi Centers is a nonprofit behavioral healthcare agency serving Carroll, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Whiteside counties and provides a wide array of services to individuals of all ages. For more information about programs and services, call Sinnissippi at 1-800-242-7642. Sinnissippi has office locations in Dixon, Freeport, Mt. Carroll, Oregon, Rochelle and Sterling.