August 15, 2023
Shaw Local
SVM golf roundup: Dixon boys top Rock Falls in BNC dual

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley sports roundup

The Dixon Dukes defeated the Rock Falls Rockets 163-188 Monday afternoon in a Big Northern Conference matchup at Deer Valley Golf Club.

The Dukes’ Alex Harrison was medalist with a 36; teammates Steven Kitzman and Ben Oros shot 42s, and Mason Weigle fired a 43 to round out the team score. Jayce Kastner (48) and Max Kitzman (48) also competed for Dixon.

Carter Dillon and Brody Van Weelden led the Rockets with a pair of 44s. Conner Parker recorded a 47, Jayce Eriks and Riley Anderson tallied 53s, and Colby Ward chipped in a 54 for Rock Falls.

Dan Wussow

Dan Wussow

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI.