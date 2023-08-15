SVM golf roundup: Dixon boys top Rock Falls in BNC dual

The Dixon Dukes defeated the Rock Falls Rockets 163-188 Monday afternoon in a Big Northern Conference matchup at Deer Valley Golf Club.
The Dukes’ Alex Harrison was medalist with a 36; teammates Steven Kitzman and Ben Oros shot 42s, and Mason Weigle fired a 43 to round out the team score. Jayce Kastner (48) and Max Kitzman (48) also competed for Dixon.
Carter Dillon and Brody Van Weelden led the Rockets with a pair of 44s. Conner Parker recorded a 47, Jayce Eriks and Riley Anderson tallied 53s, and Colby Ward chipped in a 54 for Rock Falls.