Morrison Community Hospital - Erie Clinic opens

The Erie community is celebrating after their only health care clinic officially has opened under new ownership after fears it would be closed.

Morrison Community Hospital acquired the facility in May and held a ribbon-cutting Friday, Aug. 11. Nurse Practitioner Ruth Fiedler-Eaton provides patient care at Erie’s only health care facility at 530 12th St.

In March, Genesis Health Group announced the Erie Family Clinic would close June 16 because of “escalating costs and staff shortages that have caused unprecedented financial pressures.” After that announcement, citizens and patients held rallies and contacted key stakeholders.

Morrison Community Hospital CEO Pam Pfister delivered remarks before the ribbon-cutting, saying she received multiple calls and heard many citizens’ concerns in the spring about the clinic’s closure. Though she had never met Fiedler-Eaton, she knew she was the right fit when the two met in May. “She just wants to take care of her patients and she exemplifies her care with pure intentions,” she told the crowd.

The next steps were to get paperwork together, perform a cost analysis and meet with the MCH Board of Directors, Pfister said. They had two questions – is this a good fit for our hospital and does it meet our mission? They agreed the facility complements the services they provide and will extend their services to a valued community.

Pfister said access to health care is one of the biggest concerns for hospital administrators.

“We understand what this clinic means to your community and the economic impact as well,” Pfister said. “It really says a great deal to this community that Ruth has been providing care here for 25 years, working independently in a rural community, and has done a tremendous job. We look forward to the continued success of this clinic.”

Pfister thanked the board of directors for their time at many special meetings, her medical staff leadership team, her support team and Ruth and her support staff for “embracing the changes” and becoming part of the hospital’s family.

Fiedler-Eaton sees patients from three counties and many were concerned about having to travel further for health care.

On Friday, she was all smiles as she welcomed back patients, friends and citizens to the Morrison Community Hospital – Erie Clinic.