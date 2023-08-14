Lee County historical and genealogical program set

DIXON – Melissa Barker, a Certified Archives Manager, professional genealogist, lecturer, teacher and writer, will present a program for the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

The virtual program is titled “The Home Archivist: Preserving Family Records Like a Pro”. If you have been thinking of writing down your family story so it won’t be forgotten, you will want to attend. The program will be held at the LCHGS library at 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon.

The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. The building is handicapped accessible and there is ample parking nearby.