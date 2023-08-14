August 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Art group offers glass workshop

By Shaw Local News Network

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group is offering a workshop for beginners in the art of glass work from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at its Conover Square Mall second-floor studio, 201 N. Third St. in Oregon.

This workshop is open to the public; membership in ENAG is not required. Participants will be guided by glass artist Valerie Butcher, who will explain the tools and glass types needed to create a trinket tray.

The cost is $30, which includes all materials, tools and the double “firing” of each tray. Workshop size is limited in order to provide each participant individual attention.

Participants must wear closed-toed shoes since they will be nipping, grinding and handling small pieces of glass.

Register for the workshop by contacting Valerie at 815-441-2161. Sign up soon since space is limited. Deadline to register is Sept. 6.

SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois