Art group offers glass workshop

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group is offering a workshop for beginners in the art of glass work from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at its Conover Square Mall second-floor studio, 201 N. Third St. in Oregon.

This workshop is open to the public; membership in ENAG is not required. Participants will be guided by glass artist Valerie Butcher, who will explain the tools and glass types needed to create a trinket tray.

The cost is $30, which includes all materials, tools and the double “firing” of each tray. Workshop size is limited in order to provide each participant individual attention.

Participants must wear closed-toed shoes since they will be nipping, grinding and handling small pieces of glass.

Register for the workshop by contacting Valerie at 815-441-2161. Sign up soon since space is limited. Deadline to register is Sept. 6.