Fritts named to Class of 2023 Edgar Fellows

DIXON - State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has been completing the 2023 Edgar Fellows Program Executive Leadership Training Event at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I am truly honored to join the 2023 class of Edgar Fellows,” Fritts said. “Government is a team sport that requires constant collaboration and compromise with legislators on both sides of the aisle. Jim Edgar exemplified those ideals through his work as Illinois Governor and has built this incredible program to ensure the next generation of leaders continue to promote bipartisan cooperation.”

The Edgar Fellows Program was founded in 2012 by former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar with the purpose of promoting bipartisan public policy in all levels of Illinois government. Fritts is one of 40 government leaders chosen to participate in this program.

“The program offers informational seminars and discussions hosted by industry leaders and allows legislators from across the state to come together and discuss how we can address the problems our constituents are facing,” he said. “I am thankful for this opportunity to learn and grow as a legislator in order to best serve the people of my district.”