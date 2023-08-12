Residential electronics recycling collection set in Ogle County

Oregon — OREGON – The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

Accepted items include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCR’s, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVD’s, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens are accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check will be accepted.

Limit seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call 815-732-4020 for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment to drop off the materials to be recycled.

For more information about this recycling event call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or visit www.oglecountyil.gov.