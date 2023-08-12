Ogle sheriff: One person killed in three-car collision east of Oregon

OREGON – An unidentified person was killed Friday morning in a collision involving a semitruck and two passenger vehicles at the intersection of state routes 64 and 251 east of Oregon, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
According to the release, a Buick Lacrosse was southbound, crossing the intersection about 10 a.m. when it was hit by a westbound semitractor-trailer that deputies said failed to stop at the four-way stop sign.
The semi, driven by James P. Bennett, 39, of Neponset, pushed the car into the eastbound lane, where it struck an eastbound Ford Escape SUV driven by Paul R. Holland, 74, of Oregon.
Bennett was taken to Rochelle Hospital with minor injuries. Holland was not injured.
The other driver, whose name is being withheld until relatives are notified, died at the scene.
Bennett was cited for failure to stop, according to the release.
The investigation continues.
Ogle sheriff’s deputies, the Rochelle, Hillcrest and Lynn-Scott-Rock fire departments, Illinois State Police, the Ogle County Coroner’s Office, a REACT helicopter and the Illinois Department of Transportation responded.