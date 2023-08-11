Whiteside County Fair kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 15

MORRISON — The 152nd annual Whiteside County Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the fairgrounds in Morrison.

Fair highlights include livestock judging from Tuesday through Friday, the Granpa Cratchet Stage Show throughout fair week, the Kitsie Entertainment petting zoo and pony rides daily, and bingo from 6–9 p.m. each day.

Sign up at the Blue Building for each day’s bicycle giveaway. The bicycle drawing is 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Wood-carving demonstrations take place every day of the fair, with an auction at 4 p.m. Saturday. Cake and pie walks begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Chicken poo bingo is played at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Carnival ride wristband days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, or Saturday from 1–5 p.m. at a cost of $30 each day. Carnival ride Mega bands, to be used any time the carnival is open, can be purchased through Monday for $60; the price is $70 starting Tuesday, Aug. 15.

On Friday, the MABAS display features a grain bin demo and the safety house. The MABAS display on Saturday showcases vehicle extrication and water fights.