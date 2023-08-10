Sorensen launches Congressional App Challenge

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Eric Sorensen, who represents Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, announced the launch of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in his Congressional District. The Congressional App Challenge is a competition aimed at encouraging students to learn how to code by creating their own applications.

“Education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is not just a pathway to success, but a crucial investment in our future. It equips our students with the skills and knowledge they need to solve complex problems, drive innovation, and support our nation’s competitive edge,” said Sorensen. “By fostering a love for these fields, the Congressional App Challenge empowers youth in Central and Northwestern Illinois to become the next leaders and innovators.”

The Challenge is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education. This competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

Winning apps are eligible to be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol building and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

Students are encouraged to register online and submit their apps by 11 a.m. Nov. 1. CST. Students can learn more about the competition and register at www.congressionalappchallenge.us. You can also contact Sorensen’s Rock Island office for more information at (309) 786-3406 or online.