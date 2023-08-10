Red Cross: Donation shortfall may impact blood supply

ROCK FALLS — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out that personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31:

ILLINOIS

Bureau

Princeton: Aug. 17: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St.

Ladd: Aug. 25: 1-6 p.m., Ladd Community Center, 303 S Central Ave.

Walnut: Aug. 28: 1-6 p.m., Walnut Community Bible Church, 125 Jackson St.

Buda: Aug. 29: noon to 5 p.m., Mason Memorial District Library, 104 W Main St.

Carroll

Shannon: Aug. 18: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, 102 S. Linn.

Chadwick: Aug. 24: 1-6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 221 Calvert St.

Whiteside

Rock Falls: Aug. 28: 1-6 p.m., Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.