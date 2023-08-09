When it comes to local news, I want us to be your No. 1 source

Hello, and welcome to my first column as editor of Shaw Media’s Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette!
I am on Day 2 as I write this, now settled into my office in Dixon and thrilled to have been chosen for this role, one in which I will work alongside a newsroom focused on reporting stories about the people, vital news and happenings in the Sauk Valley.
But first, here’s a little about me: I am a Whiteside County native, having graduated from high school in Fulton. I live in Morrison, and have resided there since 1987 when I married my husband, John. I started in the news business in 1995, first as a correspondent covering Morrison and Fulton news for the Clinton Herald in Clinton, Iowa, and then as a full-time reporter at the Herald and later for the Quad-City Times.
In those reporter roles, I covered all types of news, from crime and courts to school boards, city councils, county government and feature stories. I became the Clinton Herald’s editor in 2002, editing that newspaper and reporting up until last Friday. On Monday, I began my career with Shaw Media.
Why the switch?
The main reason is because my hometown and the city in which I reside are in Shaw Media’s coverage area. The Whiteside News Sentinel and Fulton Journal are Shaw Media publications, and I want to be part of the company delivering news to those communities; the added bonus is being part of the news-gathering team providing coverage for the rest of the Sauk Valley, including Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon. I’ve learned along the way that what happens in larger communities impacts neighboring towns, most notably in areas such as job creation, economic and business development, and quality of life. So, from a regional standpoint, it makes sense to be part of a team focused on the Sauk Valley and the counties surrounding it.
I’m also a strong believer in the importance of newspapers, which consistently provide the credibility and context so desperately needed today. Sure, Facebook and other social media platforms are places to get information, but can you bank on them being credible? Can those posts give readers the depth or context needed to decipher the whys and what next questions that pop up on a thread?
Also, and of great importance, newspapers protect democracy by keeping a watchful eye on government actions, create a permanent record of a community’s history and provide a forum for all voices in that community to be heard.
This is where I want to extend an invitation.
This is your community newspaper, and a place where everyone can get involved by submitting community event information, letters to the editor and story ideas that can be about everything from achievements and upcoming events to business news or questions about the community. Readers can send that information to us by email at news@saukvalley.com.
When it comes to national news, you can find that anywhere. But locating credible, consistent local journalism is getting more difficult. We strive to be your source for local news coverage. My hope is that you will look to us to find it.