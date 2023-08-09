Ogle County 4-H winners announced

OREGON – This year’s Ogle County 4-H clothing show was July 22 at the Ogle County Farm Bureau Auditorium in Oregon. 4-H members participated in the Sewing and Fashion Review at the Ogle County Fair before the Queen pageant.
Here is a list of the show’s results:
Sewing classes
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 1 – Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Addison Yordy, Leaf River
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Bethany Akins, Polo
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Elizabeth Kennedy, Davis Junction
Top of Class STEAM Clothing 3 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Ella Beran, Dixon
Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Ella Beran, Dixon
Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Addison Yordy, Leaf River
Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Landon Zabran, Byron
Shopping
Top of Class Shopping in Style Beginning, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Grand Champion Shopping in Style, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle
Reserve Grand Champion Shopping in Style, Ulta Zabran, Byron
Visual Arts
Top of Class Visual Arts Quilting – You Can Quilt, Emily Harbaugh, Chana
Top of Class Visual Arts Quilting – Quilting the Best Better, Shelby Harbaugh, Chana
Grand Champion Visual Arts Quilting, Emily Harbaugh, Chana
Reserve Grand Champion Visual Arts Quilting, Shelby Harbaugh, Chana