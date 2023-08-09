Ogle County 4-H winners announced

OREGON – This year’s Ogle County 4-H clothing show was July 22 at the Ogle County Farm Bureau Auditorium in Oregon. 4-H members participated in the Sewing and Fashion Review at the Ogle County Fair before the Queen pageant.

Here is a list of the show’s results:

Sewing classes

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 1 – Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Addison Yordy, Leaf River

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Bethany Akins, Polo

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 2 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Elizabeth Kennedy, Davis Junction

Top of Class STEAM Clothing 3 – Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Ella Beran, Dixon

Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Clothing Exhibit, Ella Beran, Dixon

Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Addison Yordy, Leaf River

Reserve Grand Champion Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit, Landon Zabran, Byron

Shopping

Top of Class Shopping in Style Beginning, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Grand Champion Shopping in Style, Sawyer Stockton, Rochelle

Reserve Grand Champion Shopping in Style, Ulta Zabran, Byron

Visual Arts

Top of Class Visual Arts Quilting – You Can Quilt, Emily Harbaugh, Chana

Top of Class Visual Arts Quilting – Quilting the Best Better, Shelby Harbaugh, Chana

Grand Champion Visual Arts Quilting, Emily Harbaugh, Chana

Reserve Grand Champion Visual Arts Quilting, Shelby Harbaugh, Chana