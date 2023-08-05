Rock Falls sex offender charged with surreptitiously videoing woman

MORRISON – A Rock Falls sex offender, who was a teacher, is in jail on $50,000 bond, accused of secretly taping and streaming a woman’s intimate parts.
Ian M. McDonald, 47, a registered sexual predator, was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at his job in Sterling and later pleaded not guilty in Whiteside County Court to two counts of unauthorized video recording,
One charge is punishable by three to seven years because it includes the element of transmitting the video, and the other by two to five years in prison.
The videoing and dissemination was done from his home, Rock Falls Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said.
He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 14.
According to online reports and Peoria County court records:
• McDonald was convicted in Peoria County in 2007 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was 30 and the girl, a student of his, was 17.
• McDonald, then of Glasford, was a history teacher and boys varsity basketball coach at Illini Bluffs High School for two years. He had a seventh-month relationship with the student, and had sex with her five to 20 times in 2006, resigning that June.
He was sentenced Aug. 24, 2007, to four years’ probation, gave up his teaching license and was required to register as a sex offender.
McDonald, an Oregon, Illinois native, also was charged March 31, 2021, in Whiteside County with failing to register as required; he was sentenced to two years’ conditional discharge June 7.
A petition to revoke that sentence also was filed Thursday, court records show.