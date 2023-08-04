Morrison man facing sex assault charges kicked out of Scouts, on leave from teaching job

OREGON – A Morrison man accused of sexually assaulting a Boy Scout almost 20 years ago is on paid administrative leave from his job as a high school science teacher. He was removed from his position as director of a Boy Scout camp in rural Oregon and kicked out of the organization, court records show.
Jason L. Endress, 44, was arrested July 25.
Endress, who held “a position of trust, authority of supervision” over the boy, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, according to the charging document. If convicted, Endress faces four to 15 years in prison, of which 85% must be served before probation could be granted.
He also is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which carries three to seven years.
Both charges require those convicted to register as a sex offender.
Endress is accused of assaulting the boy, who was or was about to turn 15, in rural Oregon, where the Blackhawk Area Council’s Camp Lowden BSA is located, between May 24 and Sept. 6, 2004.
Endress was 25 at the time. He also already was a teacher at Clinton (Iowa) High School, where he has taught for 22 years, and was an instructor at Lowden, according to the camp’s Facebook page.
He posted $10,000 of his $100,000 bond and was released July 28. He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 16 in Ogle County Court and hired Sterling attorney James Mertes.
“There’s a difference between accusations and evidence,” Mertes said in a phone interview Thursday, noting the length of time that has elapsed since the assault is alleged to have happened. “The defendant is presumed innocent of the accusations against him.”
According to online court records, Endress has no criminal history in Iowa or the Sauk Valley.
The investigation began after the Boy Scouts organization contacted the sheriff’s department, State’s Attorney Mike Rock said. Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.
According to a statement Wednesday from Boy Scouts of America:
Jason Endress’ involvement in Scouting ended in June 2023 after BSA learned of allegations of inappropriate behavior that occurred nearly two decades ago.
Upon being advised of the allegations, the Blackhawk Area Council immediately contacted law enforcement and took actions to preclude Mr. Endress from further participation in Scouting. The Council will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as requested.
Endress is no longer permitted to register or participate in the Boy Scouts of America in any capacity.”
According to Camp Lowden’s Facebook page, Endress became camp director in summer 2018. He had been involved with the Scouts more than 30 years, starting with boyhood membership in Morrison troops.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1996, three years after he joined Camp Lowden staff as a counselor-in-training.
“He has worked in various instructor and director positions continuously since then,” according to the post.
Endress also was put on paid administrative leave from his teaching job, Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Wednesday.
The district is doing its own investigation, but has yet to be able to talk to Endress, DeLacy said, adding that he hopes to do so sometime next week.
The BSA response to allegations of abuse
Plagued by thousands of claims of sexual abuse over several decades, Boy Scouts of America filed Chapter 11 in February 2020, seeking a financial restructuring that would allow it to provide “equitable compensation” to survivors and their families. In nine months – the time claimants were given to seek compensation – more than 92,000 sexual abuse claims were filed with the bankruptcy court.
In its statement to Sauk Valley Media regarding the sex abuse charges filed against Endress, Boy Scouts of America included the following:
Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of youth in our programs – it is our top priority. The BSA’s multilayered process of safeguards includes the following measures, all of which are designed to act as barriers to abuse:
- Mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees.
- A leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection-trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children – either in person, online, or via phone or text.
- A thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff, including criminal background checks.
- A ban on the use of recording devices/cellphones near bathrooms and shower houses.
- The prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement.
- The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.
- For more information about the BSA’s youth protection policies and our efforts to be part of the broader solution to child abuse, please visit Scouting.org/YouthSafety.