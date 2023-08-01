Dixon sex offender facing meth-dealing charges

DIXON – A Dixon sex offender with a long criminal history in McLean County now is accused of dealing methamphetamine in Lee County.
Jason B. “Ozzy” Manskey, 51, is in Lee County jail on $100,000 bond, charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 15 but fewer than 100 grams of meth, which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000; with possession with intent of more than five but fewer than 15 grams, punishable by four to 15 years; and with one count each of possession of each amount.
The greater amount also is punishable by four to 15 years; the lesser amount by three to seven.
According to the charging document, the crimes happened in March, when Manskey was free on a $10,000 recognizance bond in a January case in which he is accused of possessing fewer than five grams of meth.
He has a court hearing Aug. 10 in both matters.
Manskey was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in McLean County. He was 30 and the child was 11 at the time, according to the Illinois State Police sex offender website.
A jury found him guilty Sept. 11, 2002. He was sentenced to eight years and required to register as a sexual predator, McLean County court records show.
Among multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions going back almost 30 years, Manskey was sentenced to 14 years in February 2014 on two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, to two years of conditional discharge in January 2013 for domestic battery, to five years in 1998 for possessing and manufacturing 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, and to five years in August 1994 for possession of LSD.