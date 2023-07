The Lee County 4-H Fair started on Thursday, July 27 at the fairgrounds in Amboy. The 4-H fair continues through Sunday and is held in conjunction with the Lee County Fair.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Ava Prior, 18, of Franklin Grove, leads her goat "Mochalicious" out of the show ring after winning the "Lee County Born & Bred Division" at the Lee County 4-H Fair on Thursday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)