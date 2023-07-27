No date yet for demolition of burned-out Sterling apartment building

STERLING – The owner of the apartment building where one man died in a fire July 7 does not yet know when the remains of the three-story structure will be razed.
That’s because an inspector from his insurance company has yet to examine the site at 406/408 E. Third St., said Mihail “Mike” Mihalios, 71, of Chicago.
When the demolition will be done will be up to the company, which will be sending someone “any day now,” Mihalios said.
The city also filed a claim against Mihalios’ insurance company, to ensure that property gets cleaned up, City Manager Scott Shumard said.
The city fenced off the site to keep people away from the unstable shell. Thirteen people had lived in its eight apartments.
Juan Antonio “Tony” Anaya, 62, died in the fire, along with Bella, a German shepherd he was dog-sitting. His remains were recovered July 11. An official cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Kimberly Johnson, 56, who jumped from her fiery third-floor apartment, was upgraded this week from critical to serious condition, a spokeswoman at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford said. A GoFundMe account was established for her.
The two-story building to the east at 412/414 E. Third St., an apartment building that Mihalios also owns, was unoccupied except for a laundromat on the first floor. That, too, is owned by Mihalios and remains closed.
The apartment building to the west, at 302 Fourth Ave. that’s owned by Kurt & Brian Properties LLC, was evacuated during the fire, which began around 2:25 a.m. It will remain unoccupied until the burned building is razed and the damage its falling debris caused can be evaluated, Shumard said.
Three tenants were displaced.
One, Mike Sylvester, 54, moved his belongings from the building Tuesday after he was told it will be at least four more weeks until the city and the insurance companies involved decide its fate.
Mihalios, who was at 406/408 collecting rent the night before the fire, repeated his belief Wednesday that the blaze was set deliberately.
“It was not an accident. It was something else. Maybe drugs? I don’t know,” he said.
It is not known, however, whether arson was involved.
The ATF National Response Team, which is taking the lead in the investigation into the cause of the fire, has not yet turned its report in to Sterling police and the city. Once it does, the city will make that information public, Shumard said.
Shumard also has stressed that the city asked for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives team solely because of the expertise of its certified fire investigators, who are special agents with highly specialized arson-detection training and who have access to the latest in investigative technology.