No date yet for demolition of burned-out Sterling apartment building

Mike Sylvester, 54, carries belongings out of his former apartment at 302 Fourth Ave. in Sterling on Tuesday. He is one of three residents who were displaced by the July 7 fatal fire next door at 406/408 E. Third St., the debris from which damaged their building. Sylvester said he is moving to another apartment for now because he was told it will be at least four more weeks until the city and the insurance companies involved assess the site and decide how to proceed. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)