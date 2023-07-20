Former Sterling man, 20, gets probation for threatening to kill Dixon middle-schoolers

DIXON – A 20-year-old former Sterling man was sentenced Thursday in Lee County Court to 2 ½ years of probation, but allowed conditional discharge, for threatening over social media to kill two Reagan Middle School students.
Blake A. Keane, a 2021 Sterling High School graduate, now of Wyanet in Bureau County, pleaded guilty to harassment through electronic communication, which could have brought him one to four years in prison.
Conditional discharge means Keane must follow probationary conditions imposed and be supervised by the court, rather than a probation officer.
Failure to follow the conditions could result in the revocation of his probation, and jail time.
As part of a plea agreement, one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct was dismissed.
He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, and given credit for 90 days served.
Keane made the threats on Aug. 25, prompting a lockout of Reagan and Madison Elementary schools that afternoon. The threats were not random, the prosecution said.
He also was charged Sept. 26 in Bureau County Court with possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, a misdemeanor. He has a pretrial conference Wednesday.
In other weapons-related cases, Keane was sentenced Nov. 10 in Whiteside County Court to 1 ½ years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He was charged March 2, 2021, in that case with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, which also is punishable by one to four years, and two counts of possession of ammunition without a FOID card and possession of cannabis by a driver, both misdemeanors.
Those charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
According to court records, that March 1, Keane – who previously was adjudicated a delinquent minor for an act that, had he been an adult, would have been a felony – had in his possession a Glock pistol and ammunition.
He also has a misdemeanor weapons conviction in Lee County, where he was charged July 19, 2021, with bringing brass knuckles to the 2021 Petunia Festival.
He pleaded guilty May 6, 2022, and was fined $549, court records show.
There was no evidence the two Lee County cases are related, Lee County Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Brim said at the time.