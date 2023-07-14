Tampico Days scheduled for July 20 to 23

TAMPICO – A parade, tours of Ronald Reagan’s birthplace, water fights and fireworks are all planned for 2023 Tampico Days, which is slated for July 20 to 23.

Here is a schedule of events:

Thursday, July 20

6 p.m., Bingo – Tampico Community Building

6:30 to 8 p.m., Youth dance – RCC

Friday, July 21

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tours of Reagan’s birthplace – Main Street

6 to 8:30 p.m., Bobbi White – Tampico Ball Diamonds

Dusk, Fireworks – Tampico Ball Diamonds

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m., Home Run Derby – Tampico Ball Diamonds

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Car cruise-in – Main Street

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baked goods silent auction – Main Street

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tours of Reagan’s birthplace – Main Street

11 a.m., Fire department water fights – Main Street

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ax throwing – Main Street

1 p.m., Kids fun run – corner of Booth and Benton

6 to 8:30 p.m., Class field trip – Main Street stage

9 p.m., Beard contest – Main Street stage

9 to 11:30 p.m., Radio Silence – Main Street stage

Sunday, July 23

7 a.m. to noon, Pancake breakfast – Tampico Fire Department

7 a.m. to noon, Touch a Truck – Tampico Fire Department

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tractor Park N’ Parade – Main St. near Reagan Park

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Petting zoo – corner of Booth and Benton

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Craft and vendor show – Main St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Paint the Town – Main St.

Noon, Fishing Derby Awards – Main Street (Register July 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Break Room for Photo Puck, 15 and younger)

12:30 p.m., Kiddie Tractor Pull – Main Street in front of Casey’s

2 p.m., Bags tournament – Kickback Saloon

1 to 4 p.m., Ice cream social – Methodist Church

2 p.m., Parade – Register at Tampico Elementary at 1 p.m.

3 p.m., Parade Awards and 50/50 drawing – Main Street stage