July 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Tampico Days scheduled for July 20 to 23

Spectators watch as fireworks fill the sky above Tampico Friday, July 15, 2022.

Spectators watch as fireworks fill the sky above Tampico Friday, July 15, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

TAMPICO – A parade, tours of Ronald Reagan’s birthplace, water fights and fireworks are all planned for 2023 Tampico Days, which is slated for July 20 to 23.

Here is a schedule of events:

Thursday, July 20

6 p.m., Bingo – Tampico Community Building

6:30 to 8 p.m., Youth dance – RCC

Friday, July 21

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tours of Reagan’s birthplace – Main Street

6 to 8:30 p.m., Bobbi White – Tampico Ball Diamonds

Dusk, Fireworks – Tampico Ball Diamonds

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m., Home Run Derby – Tampico Ball Diamonds

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Car cruise-in – Main Street

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baked goods silent auction – Main Street

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tours of Reagan’s birthplace – Main Street

11 a.m., Fire department water fights – Main Street

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ax throwing – Main Street

1 p.m., Kids fun run – corner of Booth and Benton

6 to 8:30 p.m., Class field trip – Main Street stage

9 p.m., Beard contest – Main Street stage

9 to 11:30 p.m., Radio Silence – Main Street stage

Sunday, July 23

7 a.m. to noon, Pancake breakfast – Tampico Fire Department

7 a.m. to noon, Touch a Truck – Tampico Fire Department

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tractor Park N’ Parade – Main St. near Reagan Park

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Petting zoo – corner of Booth and Benton

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Craft and vendor show – Main St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Paint the Town – Main St.

Noon, Fishing Derby Awards – Main Street (Register July 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Break Room for Photo Puck, 15 and younger)

12:30 p.m., Kiddie Tractor Pull – Main Street in front of Casey’s

2 p.m., Bags tournament – Kickback Saloon

1 to 4 p.m., Ice cream social – Methodist Church

2 p.m., Parade – Register at Tampico Elementary at 1 p.m.

3 p.m., Parade Awards and 50/50 drawing – Main Street stage

TampicoLee County