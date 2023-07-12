Sterling fire victim’s remains recovered; building partially dismantled

An excavator owned by Dietz Drainage knocks down the east wall of the top floor of the charred apartment building at 406 E. Third St. in Sterling on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The remains of one tenant were found Tuesday evening following the Friday, July 7 fire. Investigators from the ATF and state fire marshal's office continue to search for the cause of the fatal early morning fire. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)