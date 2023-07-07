Two missing in fire in downtown Sterling; road closed

STERLING – Two people are missing in a fire that began about 2:20 a.m. at 406 E. Third St. downtown, city officials said in a news release this morning.
A woman who jumped from a third-floor window was taken to CGH Medical Center, then flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the release.
Her condition was not available.
When police and firefighters arrived at the building, which formerly housed The Fitting Room tailor shop on the first floor and has apartments on the second and third floors, they found fire throughout the third story, heavy smoke throughout the building and a report of people trapped inside, according to the release.
A man and a girl escaped to an adjacent roof and were rescued. They were treated for minor injuries and and released, according to the release.
Anyone with family or friends who live there and can’t be reached are asked to call Sterling police at 815-632-6640.
Fire crews still were on scene as of 10:30 a.m., and the cause is under investigation by Sterling police and fire departments ad the state fire marshal, according to the release.
Because of the investigation and because the building is unstable, East Third/state Route 2 from First to Fifth avenues is closed.
Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Morrison, Fulton, Polo, Tampico, Erie, and Clinton (Iowa) fire departments assisted, as did Rock Falls Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police. The Salvation Army assisted residents.
The same building was damaged in a fire Feb. 13, 2012, caused when a tenant left a burning candle on a windowsill.
No one was hurt.