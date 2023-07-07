July 07, 2023
Two missing in fire in downtown Sterling; road closed

By Kathleen A. Schultz
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating an early morning fire at 406 East Third Street in Sterling.

Two people are missing in a fire that began about 2:20 this morning at 406 E. Third St. in Sterling, city officials said. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

STERLING – Two people are missing in a fire that began about 2:20 a.m. at 406 E. Third St. downtown, city officials said in a news release this morning.

A woman who jumped from a third-floor window was taken to CGH Medical Center, then flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, according to the release.

Her condition was not available.

When police and firefighters arrived at the building, which formerly housed The Fitting Room tailor shop on the first floor and has apartments on the second and third floors, they found fire throughout the third story, heavy smoke throughout the building and a report of people trapped inside, according to the release.

A police officer tapes off Fourth Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Friday following an early morning fire at 406 East Third Street in Sterling.

A police officer tapes off Fourth Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Friday after a fire in an apartment building at 406 E. Third St. in downtown Sterling. Two people are missing and a woman who jumped from a third-floor window is being treated at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, city officials said in a news release. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A man and a girl escaped to an adjacent roof and were rescued. They were treated for minor injuries and and released, according to the release.

Anyone with family or friends who live there and can’t be reached are asked to call Sterling police at 815-632-6640.

Fire crews still were on scene as of 10:30 a.m., and the cause is under investigation by Sterling police and fire departments ad the state fire marshal, according to the release.

Because of the investigation and because the building is unstable, East Third/state Route 2 from First to Fifth avenues is closed.

Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Milledgeville, Prophetstown, Morrison, Fulton, Polo, Tampico, Erie, and Clinton (Iowa) fire departments assisted, as did Rock Falls Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police. The Salvation Army assisted residents.

The same building was damaged in a fire Feb. 13, 2012, caused when a tenant left a burning candle on a windowsill.

No one was hurt.

