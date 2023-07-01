Dixon reckless homicide suspect wanted for more than a year arrested in Callifornia

DIXON – A 21-year-old Dixon man wanted for reckless homicide in a 2021 crash that killed two 14-year-olds was arrested Thursday in Redding, California, after fleeing a traffic stop.
According to a news release from the Redding Police Department:
A police bike team tried to pull over a car around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Redding that was being driven recklessly and nearly struck a pedestrian, but the driver fled.
After a short pursuit, the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot, hiding in a green belt area, where he was spotted trying to escape and surrendered.
He was booked into the Shasta County Jail, where he provided a false name, but fingerprint records identified him Draven Zyan Webb, who had a $50,000 arrest warrant issued out of Lee County for vehicular homicide, the release said.
According to online booking records, Webb is charged there with reckless driving, resisting arrest, reckless evasion, driving without a license, displaying the wrong plates and being a fugitive from justice.
He was indicted Sept. 17, 2021, in Lee County Court on two counts of reckless homicide the April 10, 2021, deaths of Reagan Middle School eighth-grader Brecken Kooy and Dixon High freshman Cayley Krug, both of Dixon. Another 14-year-old girl, from Amboy, was injured.
Webb was southbound on Robbins Road, driving at a rate of speed “greater than reasonable and proper with regard to the existing road conditions,” when he hit a tree south of Amboy Road about 4:14 p.m., according to the indictment.
It was raining at the time of the crash. The two teens died at the scene.
Webb, who was free on a $10,000 recognizance bond when he absconded, is facing two to five years on each count.
in addition, six reports claiming Webb violated the terms of his bond release were filed between Nov. 2, 2021, and April 19, 2022, court records show.
According to the last report, he failed to appear at his court hearing that April 14, or to report to the Probation Office, which monitors his compliance.
According to the other reports, Webb failed to complete his substance abuse evaluation, to attend support groups as ordered by the court, and four times tested positive for using marijuana.
In addition to his criminal case, the family of Cayley Krug is suing Webb for damages in excess of $50,000, claiming wrongful death. The suit was filed April 3 in Lee County.