Dixon home on Timberland Drive destroyed by fire Wednesday

DIXON – A home at 468 Timberland Drive, just north of state Route 2 and just west of Dixon, was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday, Dixon Rural Fire Chief Sid Aurand said.
The owner of the two-story home was not home, and no one was injured, the chief said.
A neighbor called in the fire about 3:30 a.m.; it began in the basement and took a couple of hours to put down, Aurand said.
A cause will be impossible to determine, since the area where it began burned so thoroughly, destroying any evidence, said Aurand, adding that its origin is not suspicious.