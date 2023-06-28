June 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon home on Timberland Drive destroyed by fire Wednesday

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Firefighter silhouette

(Sauk Valley Media file photo)

DIXON – A home at 468 Timberland Drive, just north of state Route 2 and just west of Dixon, was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday, Dixon Rural Fire Chief Sid Aurand said.

The owner of the two-story home was not home, and no one was injured, the chief said.

A neighbor called in the fire about 3:30 a.m.; it began in the basement and took a couple of hours to put down, Aurand said.

A cause will be impossible to determine, since the area where it began burned so thoroughly, destroying any evidence, said Aurand, adding that its origin is not suspicious.

PremiumDixonFire
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.