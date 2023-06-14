Help sought locating missing Stephenson County man

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are looking for an 85-year-old Stephenson County man last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Beloit, Wisconsin area.

Daniel Mikosz, who police say has a condition that puts him in danger, is white, 5-feet-10 and 170 pounds, with gray hair. He is wearing a gray sweater with “Mikosz” on the front and gray slippers, and is driving an orange 2020 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate N593593.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252, or call 911.