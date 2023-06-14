Friends of mother and son run, walk to remember happy memories

CHANA – Before walkers and runners lined up to start the 6th Infinity Run this weekend, Stephanie White reminded participants of the reasons for the event – Maggie and Amos.

“We do this to remember Maggie and Amos with happy thoughts,” said White, a social worker at Chana Education Center and co-worker of Maggie (Rosko) Meyer.

Maggie, 31, died in a house fire on Oct. 19, 2016, in Byron, along with her 3-year-old son, Amos. She was a school teacher at the Chana Education Center at the time of her death. Duane C. Meyer, Maggie’s ex-husband and Amos’ father, has been charged with charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. His case is pending in Ogle County court.

Shortly after their deaths, Maggie’s friends and coworkers, formed The Maggie & Amos Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, to keep their memories alive and help other schools and agencies with youth-related projects.

In January, a record-breaking number of requests were received for The Maggie & Amos Foundation’s “Fall” in Love Learning Grants and a total of $8,700 was awarded to 22 educators in eight school districts. The maximum grant amount was $500.

There were a record number of applicants and number of projects funded, said Megan Dettman, one of The Maggie & Amos Foundation’s main coordinators. “That was really cool, and we were able to give to a lot of different schools,” she said.

White echoed that sentiment on Saturday, thanking everyone who was participating, donating or sponsoring the event.

“Maggie loved to run races, whether it was a 5K or a triathalon – she just ran,” White said. “We want to keep happy memories of Maggie and Amos alive and seek all that was good about Maggie and Amos.”

Maggie was an advocate of students with disabilities and heavily focused on community inclusion and service to better the lives of others, she said.

Eight-month-old Penny Rose had the perfect seat for the run - literally.

Wearing her little pink hat, she leaned back comfortably in her stroller - powered by mom and dad Richard and Brittney Nelson of Polo - and watched the runners ahead of her start the 5K.

At he race’s midpoint, Penny Rose had seen enough of the course and opted for a nap. “She crashed at the two-mile mark,” said Brittney.

At the end of the ‘race’ the family sat outside the Chana Education Center eating breakfast. “Yep, she woke up just in time for her bottle,” said Brittney smiling.

Saturday’s event started at the Chana Education Center with the 5K and 1-mile Fun Run and Heritage Tractor Show followed by breakfast in the school’s cafeteria. Events then continued at the Rochelle Conservation Club – a few miles east of town – with a corn hole bags tournament and free children’s activities that included ounce houses, face painting, a scavenger hunt and a silent and live auction.

Live music by Burn N’ Bush and the monthly steak fry by Rochelle Conservation Club, wrapped up the day’s events.

All proceeds from event will be used to continue the foundation’s mission.

To date, the foundation has provided more than $42,000 in educational grants, scholarships and free children’s programming to our local schools, libraries and communities.