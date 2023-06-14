Sheriff: Driver killed in June 3 crash was Dixon 18-year-old

STERLING – The driver killed on June 3 when his car hit a tree and caught fire near Oak Knoll cemetery in rural Sterling was Mario E. Toney Jr., 18, of Dixon, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a news release Wednesday.
The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. on state Route 40/Pennington Road just north of Fulfs Road. When deputies arrived, the car was engulfed, Booker said.
No one else was in the vehicle, which had been heading north, he said.
Among others, Toney is survived by his mother, Jennifer Groll, his father, Mario Toney Sr., and his siblings, Nate Groll and Isabella Barnes.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4:30 p.m. June 30 at a location to be determined. McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls is handling arrangements.