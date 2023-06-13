Release a live monarch butterfly in memory of a loved one at Serenity Home

OREGON – Serenity Hospice and Home will hold its annual Butterfly Release at 9 a.m. on July 8 at 1658 S. Illinois Route 2 on the scenic Serenity Home grounds.

There will be a short service, including dedication of gazebo memorials and prayers for veterans. Live monarch butterflies will then be released in memory of loved ones who are greatly missed.

Live butterflies must be ordered by June 23 on Serenity’s website, www.serenityhospiceandhome.org. Click on “Events” on the homepage or by calling Serenity at 815-732-2499.

Serenity Hospice and Home is a nonprofit, “free standing” organization guided by a Board of Directors with fiduciary responsibility to the hospice organization and to the community.

Board members represent all areas of the county.

The agency is licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to promote Comprehensive Hospice Care and to operate a Hospice Residence. Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance is accepted. Hospice care is available to all who are in need: children, adults, and the elderly.

Serenity Home was established and accepted its first patient in April 2009. It offers the patient and family a home-like environment, while providing the full complement of Hospice’s comfort oriented care and services, including: expert pain and symptom management, 24 hour nursing care, assistance with tasks of daily living, friendly visits from volunteers, spiritual and psychosocial counseling for patients and their love ones, and bereavement care and support for surviving family members.

For information, visit www.serenityhospiceandhome.org.