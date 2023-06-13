Prophetstown man pleads not guilty to federal attempted arson charge

URBANA – A Prophetstown anti-abortion activist indicted in federal court on one count of attempted arson pleaded not guilty and remains in custody pending further court proceedings.
Philip J. Buyno, 73, is accused of attempting to burn down a future reproductive health clinic in Danville where abortions will be performed.
Buyno was indicted in U.S. Central District Court on June 6, and pleaded on June 9.
He has a pretrial conference July 31, via video, before Judge Colin Stirling Bruce.
A trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 15, but that date is subject to rescheduling, depending on how the case proceeds.
Attempted arson carries five to 20 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Buyno has told the court he intends to represent himself, but Sharbel Rantisi, an attorney with the Criminal Justice Act panel, which represents federal defendants who can’t afford to hire their own attorneys, was appointed co-counsel.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L Miller is the lead prosecutor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Buyno told investigators he was a member of an anti-abortion “rescue group” that prevents abortion clinics from being established.
About 4:30 a.m. on May 20, he backed his car into the entrance of the Danville building. The car was filled with containers of gasoline, wood and old tires that he planned to use to burn the building down, he told investigators.
His effort, which was caught on video surveillance cameras, failed when he became trapped inside the car and was arrested.
Buyno also told investigators that, should he be released, he’d go back and finish the job, the affidavit said.