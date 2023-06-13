Android update prompts spate of accidental 911 calls; here’s the fix

Like at many other 911 centers across the nation, dispatchers in Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties are seeing a big rise in 911 hangups, thanks to an update in early May that turned on the Emergency SOS function on Android phones and smartwatches.

That can cause a user to call 911 without knowing it, the Lee County 911 Center said in a post on its Facebook page.

When it’s turned on, Emergency SOS allows a person to call an emergency contact simply by tapping the power button a few times.

If that’s a feature that you don’t need or use, in most phones you can turn if off by going to Settings, and under Safety and Emergency, find “Emergency SOS” and turn off the function.

Directions and a video can be found on the Lee County center’s post.

When a 911 call is made, dispatchers must try to call the number back, find the name and address associated with the number, and sometimes even send emergency units to assess the situation.

“This utilizes a significant amount of time and resources which could be refocused on verified emergencies,” according to the post.

Those who accidentally call 911 are asked not to hang up, but to stay on the line and explain what happened to the dispatcher.