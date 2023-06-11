Sterling man killed in crash Sunday morning on Route 30 near Union Grove

MORRISON – A 44-year-old Sterling man was killed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when his U-Haul truck hit a tree on U.S. Route 30 near Hillside Road, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
D’andre James, formerly of Rock Falls, was westbound on Route 30 when he drifted off the road, went into the southside ditch and struck the tree. James, who was alone in the truck, died at the scene, the release said.
The site is near the village of Union Grove, about 3.7 miles northwest of Morrison.