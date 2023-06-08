Music begins Thursday night for Dixon’s ‘Summer Sounds” season

DIXON – Opening night for the Dixon Municipal Band’s Summer Sounds 2023 season begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Page Park Band Shell.

The concert will open with Comrades Of The Legion, Riverfest, and Selections From “Annie.” The concert also will include Mount of Might March, Symphonic Overture, and Flourish for Wind Band.

It will conclude with As Summer Was Just Beginning (Song for James Dean), Anthem For Winds And Percussion, and Broadway One-Step.

The Dixon High School Marching Band Boosters and GG’s Ice Cream will be selling refreshments.