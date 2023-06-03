June 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Driver dies in fiery crash in rural Sterling early Saturday

By Kathleen A. Schultz
emergency lights

STERLING – A driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire on state Route 40/Pennington Road just north of Fulfs Road, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a news release.

When deputies arrived on the scene at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, near Oak Knoll cemetery in rural Sterling, they found the vehicle fully engulfed and the male driver dead, he said.

No one else was in the vehicle, which had been heading north, Booker said.

The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing; more information will be released Monday, Booker said.

PremiumBreakingCrimeCrime and CourtsFatalSterlingWhiteside County Sheriff
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.