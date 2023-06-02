Veteran’s View: Spying on Russia During Vietnam Conflict

MORRISON – A Morrison veteran will share his story about his service during the Vietnam War during a special afternoon program Sunday.

Steve Siefken served as an Intercept Operator in the Air Force Security Service for the U. S. Air Force, while he was stationed in San Vito, Italy, during the Vietnam War.

“My weapon against the Russians was my headphone,” he said.

Fifty-five years later, he still has secrets that cannot be told.

“You knew what you were protecting,” he said.

An Honor Flight participant, Siefken is the speaker at the Sunday program at Morrison Historical Society, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison. Doors open at 1 p.m.; the program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Vietnam veterans are especially welcome.

The building is accessible to all from a ramp at the back of the building. Refreshments will follow the question and answer period.