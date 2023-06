LEAF RIVER - The River Valley Complex, 605 Main St., will host the 12th annual Forreston FFA Alumni Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Saturday.

Admission to the event is $15.

The event will feature antique, farm stock and truck pulls from the Midwest Truck and Tractor Pullers Association and Illini State classes. Free all-day wristbands are available for children ages 5 and under.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Forreston FFA Chapter.