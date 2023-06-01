State Sen. Chesney offering constituents free Chicago museum, zoo passes

FREEPORT- State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, announced his office will offer residents free “Constituent Education Resource Cards.”

The card can be used for free admission to certain Chicago area museums and zoos. The cards can be reserved by any 45th District resident on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cards can only be reserved by one group at a time. Constituents must provide their name, address and card reservation dates. Cards must be picked up and returned to Chesney’s legislative office, 50 W. Douglas St., Suite 1001.

“Constituent Education Resource Cards” locations include:

Adler Planetarium

The Art Institute of Chicago

Brookfield Zoo

Chicago Botanic Garden

Chicago Children’s Museum

Chicago History Museum

Dusable Museum of African American History

The Field Museum

Lincoln Park Zoo

Museum of Contemporary Art

Museum of Science and Industry

National Museum of Mexican Art

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

John G. Shedd Aquarium

For information, call 815-232-0774.