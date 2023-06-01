State Sen. Chesney offering constituents free Chicago museum, zoo passes

FREEPORT- State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, announced his office will offer residents free “Constituent Education Resource Cards.”
The card can be used for free admission to certain Chicago area museums and zoos. The cards can be reserved by any 45th District resident on a first-come, first-served basis.
The cards can only be reserved by one group at a time. Constituents must provide their name, address and card reservation dates. Cards must be picked up and returned to Chesney’s legislative office, 50 W. Douglas St., Suite 1001.
“Constituent Education Resource Cards” locations include:
- Adler Planetarium
- The Art Institute of Chicago
- Brookfield Zoo
- Chicago Botanic Garden
- Chicago Children’s Museum
- Chicago History Museum
- Dusable Museum of African American History
- The Field Museum
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Museum of Science and Industry
- National Museum of Mexican Art
- National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture
- Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
- John G. Shedd Aquarium
For information, call 815-232-0774.