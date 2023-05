DEER GROVE - The Sinnissippi Center will host its 31st annual golf open at noon Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Deer Valley Golf Club, 3298 Hoover Road.

The event includes 18 holes of golf, a dinner, and an awards ceremony. The cost is $125 or $175 for VIP golfers.

Proceeds from the outing will go towards benefiting Sinnissippi Centers veteran services.

For information, visit sinnissippi.org or email info@sinnissippi.com.