Montmorency School in Rock Falls announces fourth quarter honor roll

ROCK FALLS- Montmorency School recently announced its students named to the high honors and honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022 to 2023 school year.

High honors

Third Grade: Caroline Blomstrand, Tinley Downie, Emma Gillette, Bryson Gonzalez, Annabelle Hoffman, Iris Moore, Maddux Parks, William, Scott, Claire Sunday, Adelynn Weber, Emma Willett

Fourth Grade: Hannah Blomstrand, Desmond Gibler, Alexia Ibarra, Sawyer Jones, Amy Megli, Anya Sturtevant, Prestyn Vasquez-Pope

Fifth Grade: Yael Cruz, Lylah Gaulrapp, Bentlee Lawrenz, Parker Lilly, Noah Rodriguez, Brody Silva, Victoria Sproul, Eleanore Weber

Sixth Grade: Anniston Buchholz, Heidi Epps, Alivia Heald, Cullen Jordan, Grady Small

Seventh Grade: Chloe Behrens, Morgan Bertolozzi, Miley Bickett, Madisyn Eikenberry, Logen Gaulrapp, Hadley Osborne, Mason Parks, Ashley Rodriguez, Josue Vega, Lilan Williamson

Eighth Grade: Ashlyn Buckingham, Olivia Castillo, Tyler Cowley, Rylan Jordan, Owen Laws, Andrew Moore, Zoey Silva

Honors

Third Grade: Allan Cruz, Dillon Weston, Reid Foerder, Micah Hennings, Jacob Hoover, Allison Lopez, Aubree Martinez, Kenlee Mulnix, Oden Scanlan, Mia Schultz

Fourth Grade: Vayda Clevenger, Kaysen DeVries, Easton Insley, Khloe Mulnix, Laighton Near, Tyleigh Sharp

Fifth Grade: Yaretzi Ibarra, Bryson Johnson, Kira Sleck

Sixth Grade: Ethan Carter, Hailee Devers, Evelyn Moore, Gabriel Willhite

Seventh Grade: Aiden Devers, Stone Funderberg, Lucas Porter

Eighth Grade: Alexander Armstrong, Kiersten Bontz, Max Burns, Taelynn Bush, Lauralei Leppanen-Bemis, Jazmin Lopez, Ethan Moeller, Taylor Segneri, Jasmine Swords