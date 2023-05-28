May 28, 2023
Lee County Fair Association accepting Open and Junior Show entries

By Shaw Local News Network
Grace Klein, instructor for Klein Equine, gives her rodeo horse Bex a relaxing spa treatment after a hard day in the ring Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Lee County 4H fair.

Grace Klein, instructor for Klein Equine, gives her rodeo horse Bex a relaxing spa treatment after a hard day in the ring at the Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show in Amboy in a file photo from last year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

AMBOY - The Lee County Fair Association is accepting entries for the Lee County Fair’s junior and open shows Thursday, July 27, through Sunday, July 30, at the Lee County 4-H Center and Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road.

The open show is open to residents of all ages. Project areas include cooking and baking, floral and gardening, and fibers and arts. Entries are limited to two per class. 4-H members and junior show participants may enter projects not in the 4-H or junior shows.

The junior show is open to youth ages eight to 20. Project areas include livestock, small animals, visual arts, mechanical sciences, and crops. Participants do not need to be 4-H members.

Entries are due Saturday, July 1. The open show entry fee is $2.

For information, visit leecounty4hcenter.com or the fair’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois