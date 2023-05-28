Lee County Fair Association accepting Open and Junior Show entries

AMBOY - The Lee County Fair Association is accepting entries for the Lee County Fair’s junior and open shows Thursday, July 27, through Sunday, July 30, at the Lee County 4-H Center and Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road.

The open show is open to residents of all ages. Project areas include cooking and baking, floral and gardening, and fibers and arts. Entries are limited to two per class. 4-H members and junior show participants may enter projects not in the 4-H or junior shows.

The junior show is open to youth ages eight to 20. Project areas include livestock, small animals, visual arts, mechanical sciences, and crops. Participants do not need to be 4-H members.

Entries are due Saturday, July 1. The open show entry fee is $2.

For information, visit leecounty4hcenter.com or the fair’s Facebook or Instagram pages.