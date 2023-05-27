Home of Hope offering grief support groups in June

DIXON- Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will offer Face the Challenge and Scanxiety support groups during June.

Admission to the groups is free.

The Scanxiety support group will help individuals experiencing cancer detection, follow-up scans, or monitoring-related anxiety. The Facing the Challenge group offers support, community, and encouragement to people impacted by cancer.

The groups schedules includes:

Facing the Challenge: 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, online.

Scanxiety: 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Home of Hope.

Facing the Challenge: 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Home of Hope.

Facing the Challenge: 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, online.

Facing the Challenge: 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Home of Hope.

Scanxiety: 3p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at KSB Town Square Center, 102 S. Hennepin Ave.

Registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-288-4673.