Wildlife refuge adventure series begins Friday in Savanna

THOMSON - The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Savanna District, and the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge will offer a Refuge Adventures series from 9 to 11 a.m. starting this Fridays and running through October.

Admission to the series is free.

Attendees can explore the refuge with staff and volunteers. Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, bug spray, sun protection, closed-toe shoes, and dress weather-appropriately.

The series schedule includes these dates and starting points:

Friday, May 26, Friday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Oct. 27, at the Spring Lake Parking Lot, 9494 Illinois Route 84, Savanna.

Friday, June 23, and Friday, July 28, at the Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.

Friday, Aug. 25, at the Lost Mound Unit Office, 3159 Crim Drive, Savanna.

Attendees will be notified of location changes. Registration is required to attend. To register, call 815-273-2732 or 847-421-7887.

For information, call 815-273-2732 or 847-421-7887.