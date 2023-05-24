Whiteside County Farm Bureau accepting farm camp registrations

MORRISON- The Whiteside County Farm Bureau Foundation is accepting registration for its upcoming Farm Camp sessions being held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

The camp is open for children ages 6 to 9.

Attendees will receive hands-on farming experiences. The camp features field trips to different farms. There is also presentations on shearing sheep and driving tractors. The camps have an enrollment limit of 20.

Farm Camp locations include:

Prophetstown: June 12 through June 15.

Sterling: June 26 through June 29, at Woodlawn Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road.

Morrison: July 17 through July 20, at the Morrison Community Building, 100 E. Lincolnway,

Fulton: July 24 through July 27, at the Epic Center, 514 13th Ave.

Erie: July 31 through Aug. 3.

The fee is $25 per child. Fees are due before the camps start. Payment can be made online or via check. Checks must be made out the Whiteside County Farm Bureau Foundation.

Registration is first-come, first-served. The registration deadline is one week before each camp. The Sterling camp registration is available through Woodlawn Arts Academy.

For information, call 815-441-8572 or email matt.wcfb@gmail.com.