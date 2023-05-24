Rock Falls and Newman students recognized for blood donation support

DAVENPORT, IOWA – ImpactLife recently awarded its Student Impact Award to four area high school students.

The award recipients are Cheyenne Hansen and Karlie Seeley of Rock Falls High School and Ainsley Reed and Haily Geske of Newman Central Catholic High School.

The recipients will receive a certificate and a red cord. Students may wear the cord at their high school graduation ceremony with their school’s permission.

The award is given to students who have shown support for the region’s blood supply. The recipients must have donated blood six times, recruited six new blood donors, or hosted a local blood drive.

For information, visit bloodcenter.org or ImpactLife’s social media pages.