May 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Rock Falls and Newman students recognized for blood donation support

By Shaw Local News Network

ImpactLife is a blood donation organization. The not-for-profit community blood center is the blood provider to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, and was previously known by three different names: Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

DAVENPORT, IOWA – ImpactLife recently awarded its Student Impact Award to four area high school students.

The award recipients are Cheyenne Hansen and Karlie Seeley of Rock Falls High School and Ainsley Reed and Haily Geske of Newman Central Catholic High School.

The recipients will receive a certificate and a red cord. Students may wear the cord at their high school graduation ceremony with their school’s permission.

The award is given to students who have shown support for the region’s blood supply. The recipients must have donated blood six times, recruited six new blood donors, or hosted a local blood drive.

For information, visit bloodcenter.org or ImpactLife’s social media pages.

