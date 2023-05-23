Serenity Home and Hospice annual golf day set for June 17 in Byron

BYRON - Serenity Home and Hospice will host its annual Jonathon Knodle Memorial Golf Play Day at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at PrairieView Golf Course, 6734 N. German Church Road.

The golf day includes a best ball scramble, on-course contests, and raffles. Lunch will be provided. Check-in for the event begins at 7 a.m.

The cost is $80 for adults and $40 for children. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit golfplayday.cbo.io.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Serenity’s pediatric care.

For information, call 815-732-2499.