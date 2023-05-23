May 23, 2023
Serenity Home and Hospice annual golf day set for June 17 in Byron

Serenity Home and Hospice's Jonathon Knodle Memorial Golf Play Day banner (Photo provided by Serenity Home and Hospice )

BYRON - Serenity Home and Hospice will host its annual Jonathon Knodle Memorial Golf Play Day at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at PrairieView Golf Course, 6734 N. German Church Road.

The golf day includes a best ball scramble, on-course contests, and raffles. Lunch will be provided. Check-in for the event begins at 7 a.m.

The cost is $80 for adults and $40 for children. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit golfplayday.cbo.io.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Serenity’s pediatric care.

For information, call 815-732-2499.

Serentiy Home and Hospice's pediatric care website (Photo provided by Serenity Home and Hospice )

