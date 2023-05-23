Appointments accepted for free children’s podiatry clinic

MORRISON- The Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation and Northwest District Elks Lodges will host a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Morrison Family Care Clinic, 303 N. Jackson St.

No medical referrals are necessary, but physicians can refer patients for a specific reason or a second opinion. School nurses can also refer children and families.

The clinic is available by appointment only. Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-272-0074.