Amboy schools announce award recipients

AMBOY- The Amboy CUSD 272 Board of Education announced the winners of the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year and Staff Member of the Year awards.

The Teacher of the Year award winner is math instructor Cynthia Carlson, who has been teaching math at Amboy High School for 24 years. She was nominated for her ability to make math relevant to life.

The winner of the Staff Member of the Year award is Maureen Harris. Harris has worked at all three district buildings for 28 years. Her duties include working in the cafeterias and at supporting events.