The Next Picture Show offering writers workshop June 3 in Dixon

DIXON – The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., will host a writers workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

Participants can learn how to self-publish print or audio books. The workshop will feature writing prompt exercises. Attendees are encouraged to bring a writing utensil.

Guest speakers include Tom Nance, a retired English teacher, and Kim Sigafus, owner of McIver Publishing. Nance will discuss how to be published on audio, ways authors and narrators are contracted, and production and marketing players.

Sigafus is sharing her publishing experience.

For information, call 815-285-4924.